3 patay sa banggaan ng bus at kotse sa Albay

PATAY ang tatlo katao, samantalang sugatan naman ang hindi pa mabilang na mga pasahero matapos magbanggaan ang isang bus at isang kotse sa kahabaan ng Maharlika Highway sa Barangay Ilawod, Camalig, Albay, ayon sa pulisya kahapon.

Base sa inisyal na imbestigasyon ng Camalig police, galing ang Toyota Altis sa bayan ng Guinobatan at papuntang Legazpi City nang aksidenteng bumangga sa bus ng Philtanco na nasa kabilang direksyon ganap na alas-9:45 ng gabi.

Hindi pa pinangalanan ang mga namatay at nasugatan. Hawak ngayon ng Camalig police station ang driver ng bus na si Neil Pinongpong, 33, at residente ng bayan ng Hagonoy, Davao Del Sur.

Nagsasagawa na ng imbestigasyon ang mga otoridad kaugnay ng insidente.

