Fans ni Angel Locsin: #NoToDARNAMovie

Some fans of Angel Locsin took to Twitter their outrage over sa hindi na pagganap ni Angel Locsin bilang Darna sa pinaplanong movie nito.
BASAHIN: It’s official: Angel Locsin hindi na magiging Darna
Using #NoToDARNAmovie pinaalam ng mga fans kung gaano sila kadismayado sa balitang ito.
While some fans are broken hearted about the news may ilan namang galit na galit and are even demanding the project be shelved. Pinaasa lang daw sila at pati na ang kanilang idolo.
Pinuna naman ang naging interview kay Angel at sinabi ng ilang fans na parang scripted daw ang nangyari.
Anyway, some names are coming up na kung sino ang pwedeng gumanap na Darna. Ilan sa pangalan na lumutang ay sina Liza Soberano, Yassi Pressman, Jessy Mendiola, Pia Wurtzbach at Nadine Lustre.
