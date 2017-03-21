Piolo sa video nila ni Inigo: Blessing na ginagawa sa akin yun ng anak ko!

SA RAMI ng napuntahan naming presscon ng pelikula ay ngayon lang namin nakitang naging emosyonal si Piolo Pascual dahil sa papuri sa kanya ng Regal matriach na si Mother Lily Monteverde.

Sa presscon ng “Northern Lights: A Journey To Love” kahapon, ikinuwento ng Regal producer kung paano niya nakilala ang isang Piolo Pascual, “The first time I met Papa P, I knew that he was special, not only do I find him a brilliant actor, he is a diligent one as well. His eyes speak of sincerity, his heart feel with compassion for others.

“Right there and then, I thought this guy would go on a long way in his career, I was right 14 years ago, Papa P, I think I’m In love and I’m really in love with you, (sabay tingin kay Piolo) and you know that with Joyce Jimenez for Regal.

“14 years ago, I wish that he would do another movie with us, Northern Lights: A Journey To Love is an answered prayer for common love in passion for the art let him to a new journey back to Mother Lily and Regal. From the bottom of my heart, thank you papa P, I am overjoyed. My dear entertainment press, I want you to know how generous a man papa P is.”

At nabanggit nga ni Mother Lily na ang talent fee raw ng aktor sa nasabing pelikula ay sine-share raw nito sa buong staff and crew sa production kaya nag-iyakan daw ang lahat kaya sobrang mahal na mahal nila si Piolo.

Panay naman ang punas ni Piolo ng luha niya at sabay hingi ng dispensa dahil nga naging emosyonal siya, “Actually, si Ms. Roselle, called me up yesterday morning (sabay punas ulit ng mata), and then sabi ko, ‘grabe naman, tinawagan pa ako ni Ms. Roselle, papunta po ako sa ASAP and then nakausap ko si Mother Lily, bata pa ako pinapanood ko na ang Regal movies, sabi ko, ang sarap ng pakiramdam.

“I never thought I will get this far to be able to do something like this, I’m just really humbled by this, thank you Mother, I love you po,”say ni Piolo sa magagandang sinabi ng producer ng “Northern Lights: A Journey to Love” na mapapanood na sa Marso 29 na co-production din ang Spring Films at Star Cinema.

Samantala, marami rin ang sumaludo kay Piolo sa pagiging diretso sa kontrobersyang kinasasangkutan nila ng anak na si Inigo. Ito ‘yung sinasabing ‘kissing video” nila ng anak.

“Ako na magsasabi, ano ba ‘yung lumabas sa news na ang daming nagba-bash du’n sa video namin ng anak ko. Ako na nag-bring-up, di ba?

“Pero iniisip ko how am I gonna address that issue, ano bang sasabihin ko, paano ko ba sasabihin ‘yan kasi, pwede kang mapikon, pwede kang maging defensive. Pero you know what, at the end of the day, blessing ‘yung ganu’ng experience na habang nabubuhay ka pa, you get to experience that with your family, with your son for that matter.

“Wala akong masasabi sa mga bashers, it’s a blessing na ginagawa sa akin ng anak ko ‘yun kasi ganu’n ako pinalaki ng mga magulang ko,” ani Piolo.