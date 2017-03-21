Hiling ng fans nina Janella at Elmo tinupad ni Mother Lily Bandera

SIGURADONG matutuwa ang mga tagasuporta nina Janella Salvador at Elmo Magalona dahil sa wakas dininig na rin ang matagal na nilang hiling. Yes, magsasama na nga sa isang bonggang movie sina Elmo at Janella under Regal Entertainment na ididirek ng award-winning director na si Jun Lana. Sa Instagram account ng Regal Films, naka-post ang litrato nina Elmo at Janella kasama sina direk Jun at Mother Lily Monteverde. Sa taas nito ay ang pinaniniwalaang magiging poster ng pelikula kung saan nakalagay ang title nitong “My Fairy Tail Love Story”. Kung pagbabasehan ang nasabing poster, giveaway na ang tema ng pelikula dahil nga sa tila buntot ng sirena na nasa ilalim ng dagat. Posibleng mermaid nga ang maging role ni Janella sa movie. In fairness, ngayon pa lang ay super excited na ang fans ng dalawang Kapamilya stars dahil talagang matagal na nilang gustong mapanood sa big screen ang dalawa. Kaya naman abot-langit ang pasasalamat nila kay Mother Lily at kay Roselle Monteverde Teo. Ang balita namin magsisimula nang mag-shooting ang JanElmo next week or this coming April.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.