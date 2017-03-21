Ai Ai waging best actress sa Queens Int’l filmfest, tinalo ang anak ni Robert Redford By Jun Nardo Bandera

NATUPAD ang pangarap ni Ai Ai delas Alas na manalo ng international best actress award nang hirangin siya sa katatapos na Queens International Film Festival sa New York City para sa pelikula niyang “Area.” Tinalo ni Ai Ai ang anak ni Robert Redford na may entry rin sa nasabing festival. Bumuhos ang pagbati sa Comedy Queen lalo na sa supporters niyang ipigdasal na may makamit siya Best Actress award sa festivals abroad. Bigo man siya nang dumalo siya sa Kazakstan International Film Festival, this time, nauwi ang tropeyo kahit hindi siya nakadalo. Dahil sa tagumpay ni Ai Ai, lalo siya ganado sa promotions ng Regal movie niyang “My Mighty Yaya” na May 10 ang showing.

