‘May karapatang lumigaya si Kiray sa kandungan ng gwapong lalaki!’

Halatang excited na excited si Kiray Celis na irampa ang kanyang model-boyfriend sa MYX Music Awards. Kasama ang kanyang long-haired boyfriend, seksi-seksihan si Kiray sa kanyang green backless gown which showed her alabaster skin. Talagang sweet na sweet sila together all through the night. Marami nga ang nag-comment na “may nanalo na” sa pictures ng dalawa. At mukhang palaban itong si Kiray, ha. Kasi naman, napaka-defensive niya. May mga nag-akala kasing bahagi lang ng promo ang kanilang romantic interlude lalo pa’t nagkakilala pala sila ni Kirst Viray sa isang movie na idinirek ni Brillante Mendoza. “Hindi yun ipapalabas dito so sa mga nagsasabi na nagpo-promo kami, tigilan yun. Ang kulit, e! Naiinis ako pag sinasabi na nagpo-promo kami. Naiinis ako pag sinasabi na ginagamit niya lang ako. Stop it! Stop it!” say niya sa isang interview. Siguro ay napikon na ang hitad dahil maraming hindi naniniwalang may isang poging guy ang magkakagusto sa kanya. Kayo naman, may karapatan namang lumigaya si Kiray, no! At kung niloloko niya lang ang sarili niya, kunsensya niya na lang yun.

