Piolo pinaiyak ni Mother Lily sa presscon ng ‘Northern Lights': Sorry po, pasensya na po!

UMIYAK si Piolo Pascual matapos basahin ni Mother Lily Monteverde ang kanyang speech sa presscon ng movie niyang “Northern Lights: A Journey To Love.” Tagos sa puso kasi ang mensahe ng Regal producer.

After 14 years, muling bumalik si Papa P matapos gawin ang “I Think I’m In Love” kasama si Joyce Jimenez. Sa dami-rami ng producers na gustong kumuha ng serbisyo niya bilang aktor, sina Mother at Roselle ang pinili niya.

Heto ang bahagi ng speech ni Mother: “The first time I met Papa P. I knew that he was special.

“Not only do I find him to be a brilliant actor, he is diligent as well. His eyes speak of sincerity, his heart, filled with compassion for others. Right there and then, I thought this guy would go a long way in his career. I was right…

“Northern Lights: Journey To Love is an answered prayer. Our common love and passion for the art led him to a new journey back to Mother Lily and Regal. From the bottom of my heart, thank you, Papa P! I am overjoyed!”

Ibinalita rin ni Mother ang pagiging generous ni Piolo. Nag-share siya ng blessings sa staff and crew sa last shooting day ng movie, “Nag-iyakan ang taga-production sa sorpresa sa kanila. They love him to death.

“As for me, Roselle and our family, we will always be behind you, Papa P. You have our support all the way. We love you too!”

“Sorry po,” sabi ni Piolo matapos umiyak. “Pasensiya na po. Actually, si Miss Roselle, called me up yesterday morning. And then, sabi ko, grabe naman. Tinawagan ako ni Miss Roselle.

“And then papunta ako sa ASAP, tinawagan ako ni Mother. Nu’ng bata pa ako, pinapanood ko na ang Regal movies. Sabi ko, ang sarap ng pakiramdam. I was so starstruck, the thought of Miss Roselle and Mother calling me up.

“Sobra lang ako na-overwhelm! Habang papunta ako sa trabaho ko, nakakataba ng puso ‘yung Mother Lily called you up. Sabi ko para akong Regal baby!

“I didn’t know I would never go this far to do something like this. I’m just really humbled by this. Thank you, Mother. Love you po. Thank you Miss Roselle!” tugon ni Piolo.

Espesyal na tao si Papa P kina Mother at Roselle kaya naman special din ang treatment sa kanya ng mag-ina.