Vivian nagmukhang kawawa sa anti-Leni rally; Robredo walang paki kay Mocha

Deadma lang si Vice President Leni Robredo sa mga nag-rally sa harap ng kanyang opisina where actress Vivian Velez was one of them.
May dalang mga placard ang rallyists with “Leni Resign”, “Leni Resign ASAP Pls” and “Oust Leni Now” messages. May is pang tarpaulin which read “Impeach Leni Resign”.
Actually, hindi ma-take ng ilang netizens ang pagpunta ni Vivian sa rally against Leni. Kasi naman, wala pa yata silang 20 kaya hindi sila masyadong napansin ng media. Ni wala halos nag-cover yata sa kanilang maliit na rally.
Actually, pinagtawanan si Vivian dahil sumama siya sa rally kahit na iilan lang sila sa grupo. Epic fail raw ang pagsali ng dating sexy star.
As we write this, wala pa ring tugon si VP Leni sa pagmumura ni Mocha sa kanya sa radio show nito.
Wala pa siyang inirirelease na official statement. We don’t know kung papatulan niya ang mga patutsadang may kasamang mura mula sa Pambansang Epal.
