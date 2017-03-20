Duterte at Aung San Suu Kyi nagpulong sa Myanmar Bandera

TINAPOS ni Pangulong Duterte ang kanyang official visit sa Myanmar sa pakikipagpulong kay Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Sa kanyang Facebook post, sinabi ni Agriculture Secretary Manny Pinol na umabot ng 30 minuto ang nangyaring pag-uusap nina Duterte at Aung San Suu Kyi sa Presidential Palace sa Nay Pit Kaw na nagsimula ganap na alas-4 ng hapon.

“President Duterte presented to the Myanmar icon a bouquet of roses and a modest humanitarian support of $300,000 for the crisis involving the Rohingya minorities in Rakhine Region,” sabi ni Pinol.

Idinagdag ni Pinol na inimbitahan ni Duterte si Suu Kyi na bumisita sa bansa.

Nagpasalamat naman si Suu Kyi kay Duterte sa kanyang Letter of Appreciation.

“On behalf of the government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, I would like to express our deep appreciation to the government of the Republic of the Philippines for its generous contribution of $300,000 as humanitarian assistance for the communities in the Rakhine State, Myanmar,” sabi ni Suu Kyi.

Tumulak na kagabi si Duterte patungong Thailand para sa dalawang araw na official visit.

