James, Nadine naglolokohan lang, hindi totoong magdyowa?

DURING a recent concert abroad, nagbigay ng necklace si James Reid sa kanyang girlfriend na si Nadine Lustre.

Many thought it was a gimik. After all, bakit kailangan pang ipangalandakan ang necklace sa isang concert, right?

“Akala ko nung una, medal. Parang sinabitan lang ng medal. Too much Public Display of Affection is a tell that they are trying very hard to convince their audience that there is a romantic angle in their team-up.

“The harder they try to act, the more it looks like it’s all about the job. But hey, as long as the fans keeps spending money on them, what do they care? Why should they care? Yung mga genuinely involved (romantically), as much as possible, kahit pa they admitted their relationship publicly, they still keep a lot of special moments away from the public eye.

“Pero itong dalawang ito, talagang they are working overtime na todo todo to convince the public of their romance or true love,” said one basher.

One JaDine fan took it seriously and retorted, “Bakit naman bitter na bitter ka so what naman if its too much of PDA or promo lang why so bothered about it? Get over it baks baka di ka pa makatulog sa gabi nyan only cause james gifted nadz during their concert.

“Besides everyone is different dont stereotype ppl expect they would do what pleases you or what you think they should do. matuto ka din mag appreciate ng hapiness ng iba wag masyadong bitter. Saklap.”

There were some nasty comments pa, like flopey raw ang concert ng magdyowa.

“Ay teh may mangilan ngilang pics na natweet kanina, andaming bakante. Ska pumipila na mga tao ang isang fan account nag popromote pa din sa IG na bumili ng ticket. Ska kung di flop yan, e di nagyabang na naman mga faneys niyan kaso flop e kaya shut up na lang,” say ng isang basher.

This is not the first time that James gifted Nadine with a necklace. In October last year, James gave Nadine a necklace with solitaire diamond as a birthday gift.