De Lima nais na makalaya agad para makaboto vs death penalty

NAIS ni Sen. Leila de Lima na makalaya na matapos ang isang buwang pagkakakulong para makalahok sa diskusyon ng Senado kaugnay ng panukala na ibalik ang parusang kamatayan.

“With the grace of God, I fervently plead for my early freedom from this most unjust detention based on false and fabricated charges,” sabi ni de Lima sa isang sulat kamay na pahayag.

Inaresto si de Lima noong Pebrero dahil umano sa pagkakaugnay sa droga.

Kilalang kontra si de Lima sa pagsasabatas muli ng parusang kamatayan sa bansa.

“My vote is an absolute and unqualified NO to death penalty. From any standpoint ethical, moral, philosophical, legal and constitutional, the death penalty is WRONG, hence, unacceptable,” dagdag ni de Lima.