19 pulis sa Espinosa slay sumuko By John Roson Bandera

Sumuko sa mga kapwa alagad ng batas ang 19 pulis na pinapaaresto ng korte para sa pagpatay kay Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. ng Albuera, Leyte. Kabilang sa mga sumuko sina Supt. Marvin Marcos, na dating hepe ng 8th Regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit; Supt. Santi Noel Matira, Chief Insp. Leo Laraga, Chief Insp. Calixto Canillas Jr., Senior Insp. Fritz Blanco, Senior Insp. Deogracias Diaz III, at Insp. Lucrecito Candilosas, ayon sa PNP. Sumuko rin sina SPO4 Melvin Cayobit, SPO4 Juanito Duarte, SPO2 Benjamin Dacallos, SPO2 Antonio Docil, SPO1 Mark Christian Cadilo, PO3 Johnny Ibañez, PO3 Norman Abellanosa, PO2 Jhon Ruel Doculan, PO2 Jaime Bacsal, PO1 Lloyd Ortigueza, PO1 Bhernard Orpilla, at PO1 Jerlan S. Cabiyaan. Boluntaryong sumuko ang 19 at sumasailalim na sa booking procedure sa regional unit ng CIDG, ayon kay Chief Supt. Elmer Beltejar, direktor ng Eastern Visayas regional police. Una dito, inihayag ng PNP na naglabas ang Regional Trial Court Branch 14 sa Baybay City, Leyte, ng dalawang warrant of arrest para sa kasong murder na isinampa laban sa 19. Nag-ugat ang kasong murder sa raid na pinamunuan ni Laraga at nauwi sa pagkamatay ni Espinosa at isa pang inmate sa Leyte Sub-Provincial Jail sa Baybay City noong Nobyembre 5, 2016. Ilang buwan bago ang raid, matatandaan na sumuko si Espinosa matapos pangalanan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa kanyang narco-list. Matapos mapatay ang alkalde ay sinibak ng PNP sa puwesto si Marcos, kanyang mga tauhan, at ilang miyembro ng 8th Regional Maritime Unit para maimbestigahan. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon ng Senado at National Bureau of Investigation na sadya umano ang pagpatay kay Espinosa upang mapagtakpan ang kinalaman ng ilang pulis sa iligal na droga. Matapos mapatay si Espinosa ay sumuko at umaming may kinalaman sa bentahan ng droga ang anak niyang si Kerwin, na nagdawit naman sa grupo ni Marcos. Oras matapos ang booking ng 19 sumukong pulis ay ibabalik ang warrant sa korte, na siya namang magpapasya kung kaninong kostudiya sila ilalagay, ayon sa PNP.

