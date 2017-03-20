Arrest warrant ipinalabas vs Marcos, 18 pulis Inquirer

BAYBAY CITY, Leyte — IPINAG-UTOS ng isang lokal na korte ang pag-aresto sa mga lider at mga miyembro ng raiding team na bumaril at nakapatay kay Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. habang nakakulong sa Nobyembre 5, 2016. Ipinalabas ni Judge Carlos Arguelles, ng Regional Trial Court Branch 14 ang mga warrant laban kina Supt. Marvin Marcos, head ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group sa Eastern Visayas (CIDG-8) at 18 iba pa na sangkot sa isinagawang raid sa selda ni Espinosa at isa pang preso na si Raul Yap sa sub-provincial jail sa Baybay noong Nobyembre 5.

Walang piyansa ang inirekomenda laban sa mga ipinaarestong operatiba ng CIDG-8.

Nauna nang nagsampa ng kasong murder ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) laban kina Marcos matapos lumabas sa imbestigasyon na isang rubout ang pagkakapatay kay Espinosa at Yap.

Ayon sa isang source mula sa Police Regional Office in Eastern Visayas (PRO-8), sumuko sina Marcos at Supt. Santi Noel Matira sa opisina ng CIDG-8 sa Tacloban ganap na alas-6:30 ng umaga kahapon, kasama ang iba pang operatiba ng CIDG-8.

Bukod kina Matira at Marcos, kasama sa mga ipinapaaaresto sina Chief Insp. Leo Larraga, Senior Insp. Fritz Blanco, Senior Insp. Doegracias Diaz,Insp Lucredito Candilosas, SPO4 Melvin Cayubit, PO3 Johnny Ibañez, SPO4 Juanito Duarte, PO1 Lloyd Ortigueza, PO1 Bhernard Orpilla, SPO2 Benjamin Dacallos, PO3 Norman Abellanosa, PO1 Jerlans Cabiyaan, PO1 Clixto Canillas Jr., SPO1 Mark Christian Cadilo, PO2 John Ruel Doculan at PO2 Jaime Dacsal.

Tinangka ng Inquirer na pumunta sa CIDG-8 headquarters kahapon ng hapon, bagamat hindi pinayagang makapasok sa loob ng compound.

“Bawal po,” sabi ng security guard sa Inquirer.

Si Matira ang siyang supervising officer ng raid na isinagawa sa selda nina Yap at Espinosa ganap na alas-3 ng umaga noong Nobyembre 5.

