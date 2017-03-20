Mahigit 1M Pinoy huminto na sa paninigarilyo – DOH

MAHIGIT isang milyong Pinoy na ang huminto sa paninigarilyo, ayon sa Department of Health (DOH).

Sa isang press conference, sinabi ni Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial na bumaba ang bilang ng mga naninigarilyo sa 15.9 milyon noong 2015, mula sa 17 milyon noong 2009.

“This figure represents a relative reduction of close to 20 percent of smokers or in simpler terms, one million Filipinos have quit tobacco use–the biggest decline we have seen in the Philippine history, and we can do more to stop the suffering caused by this epidemic,” sabi ni Ubial.

Idinagdag Ubial na ang paglalagay ng mga litrato ng masamang epekto ng paninigarilyo sa kaha, lokal na mga ordinansa at ang aktibong kampanya ng DOH ang sinasasabing nakatulong para bumaba ang mga bilang ng naninigarilyo.

“This notable reduction in tobacco use translated to a million Filipinos at lower risk for cancer, heart disease, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” ayon pa kay Ubial.

Sinabi ni Ubial na base sa 2015 Philippines’ Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS), 15.9 porsiyento ng mga Pinoy ang naninigarilyo, kung saan 40.3 porsiyento rito ang mga lalaki, samantalang 5.3 porsiyento lamang ang mga babae.

“Smoking among women declined by close to 50 percent — also a sign that measures to counteract smoking among women are working,” sabi ni Ubial.