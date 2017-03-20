3 patay, 2 sugatan sa pamamaril sa videoke bar sa Agusan del Norte By John Roson Bandera

Tatlo katao ang nasawi at dalawa pa ang nasugatan nang pagbabarilin ng mga armadong naka-motorsiklo sa videoke bar sa Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte kagabi. Nasawi sina Bryan Pagal, 27; Jade Tagaro, 25; at Luther Lagria, 40, pawang mga residente ng Cabadbaran, sabi ni city police chief Supt. Reynaldo Acosta sa kanyang ulat. Sugatan naman aniya sina Jarred Abasolo, 29; at Ricky Carreras, 33. Nag-iinuman ang lima sa labas ng Coach Repuvlik videoke bar sa tabi ng Rizal Park sa Purok 1, Brgy. 3, dakong alas-8:50 nang pagbabarilin, ani Acosta. Tatlong lalaking magkakaangkas sa motorsiklo ang huminto sa bar at dalawa sa mga ito ang bumaba, at pinagbabaril sina Pagal, sabi naman ni PO2 Glenn Villena, imbestigador ng Cabadbaran City Police. Dead on the spot si Pagal, habang sina Tagaro at Lagria ay dineklarang dead on arrival ng mga doktor sa Cabadbaran District Hospital, sabi ni Villena sa nang kapanayamin sa telepono. Sa parehong ospital din dinala sina Abasolo at Carreras, ngunit kinailangan silang ilipat sa isa pang pagamutan sa Butuan City para sa karagdagang lunas, aniya. Nakatagpo ang mga rumespondeng pulis ng anim na basyo’t isang slug ng kalibre-.9mm pistola, pati na dalawang basyo ng kalibre-.45 pistola, sa crime scene. Sinabi ni Villena na may mga nakasaksi sa pamamaril, pero di nakilala ang mga salarin, na agad tumakas lulan ng motorsiklo. “May mga nakakita, pero ‘yung pagmumukha ng mga suspek nakatakip, naka-hood, at saka madilim noon,” aniya. Nailarawan lamang ang isa sa mga salarin na may dalang tila sako na bag. Inaalam pa rin ng mga imbestigador ang motibo sa pamamaril. Naglunsad ng pagtugis nang matunugan ng pulisya ang insidente, at sa ngayo’y may follow-up operation pang isinasagawa, ayon kay Acosta.

