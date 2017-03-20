Mga karangalang ibinigay ni Ate Guy sa Pinas binalewala

NAGLABAS ang isang online portal ng 10 Most Inspiring Women in Philippine Showbiz.
We were APPALLED at the online portal’s AUDACITY not to include Nora Aunor.
We don’t know their criteria for their selection but we felt that their SNUBBERY of Nora is just plain stupidity.
That’s how we felt. For how can one not be inspired by Nora’s tale. A woman of distinction, she rose from her near gutter beginning. From a water vendor in Bicol, she sang to fame to become the one and only Superstar. She has since become the most awarded actress, singer, performer. No one can surpass her achievements.
Isn’t her story inspiring enough considering that she had not earned any degree, yet, she METAMORPHOSED into someone her contemporaries can only dream of?
Nora’s non-inclusion in the list, to us, is a brazen disregard for her achievements. Ang feeling namin ay sobrang nabastos naman ang Superstar.
No one can come close to Nora’s achievements!!!
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94