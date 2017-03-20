Mga karangalang ibinigay ni Ate Guy sa Pinas binalewala

NAGLABAS ang isang online portal ng 10 Most Inspiring Women in Philippine Showbiz.

We were APPALLED at the online portal’s AUDACITY not to include Nora Aunor.

We don’t know their criteria for their selection but we felt that their SNUBBERY of Nora is just plain stupidity.

That’s how we felt. For how can one not be inspired by Nora’s tale. A woman of distinction, she rose from her near gutter beginning. From a water vendor in Bicol, she sang to fame to become the one and only Superstar. She has since become the most awarded actress, singer, performer. No one can surpass her achievements.

Isn’t her story inspiring enough considering that she had not earned any degree, yet, she METAMORPHOSED into someone her contemporaries can only dream of?

Nora’s non-inclusion in the list, to us, is a brazen disregard for her achievements. Ang feeling namin ay sobrang nabastos naman ang Superstar.

No one can come close to Nora’s achievements!!!