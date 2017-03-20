Tanner Mata handa nang sumabak sa maintrigang mundo ng showbiz

UNTI-UNTI nang nasasanay ang former PBB Lucky Season 7 housemate na si Tanner Mata sa buhay-showbiz. Excited na rin daw siya sa magiging projects niya in the future ngayong sikat na siya bilang bagong Kapamilya heartthrob.

Nakachika ng entertainment press ang PBB 5th Big Placer during the launching of Club Penshoppe PH kung saan isa siya sa mga ipinakilalang bagong ambassador ng sikat na clothing line sa bansa along with other Kapamilya stars Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio and Sofia Andres.

“After PBB life is really exciting. I only have enough time to rest and right now getting on things and I just have to train myself in many processes,” sey ni Tanner.

Wish ng binata, “Sana may movies and teleserye. I mean, I don’t know what to expect yet, but I’m just excited for the opportunity. And maraming-maraming salamat talaga to all of you guys for the love and support. I hope you guys keep on watch and support us especially me and I will promise I will not disappoint you.”