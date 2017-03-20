Mike Tan loyal pa rin sa GMA, walang balak lumipat sa ABS

KAPUSO leading man Mike Tan remains loyal with GMA as he renewed his exclusive contract with the network.

Mula nang manalo sa second season ng Starstruck bilang Ultimate Male Survivor 13 years ago ay marami nang achievements ang binata.

“Hindi ko kasi talaga makita na umalis ako sa Network na nagpasikat sa akin, nagturo sa akin at talagang nagmamahal sa akin. Ever since naman, nandito sila for me and never nila akong pinabayaan, through ups and downs, andiyan sila para sa akin.

“Never nila akong binigyan ng hindi ko gustong proyekto. Lagi nilang pinararamdam sa akin yung tiwala kaya lagi akong thankful na nandito ako sa GMA,” ani Mike.

Present sa contract signing sina GMA Senior Vice President for Entertainment TV Lilybeth Rasonable, GMA Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara, GMA Artist Center Assistant Vice President and Head for Talent Imaging and Marketing Unit Simoun Ferrer, at GMA Artist Center Talent manager Daryl Zamora.

Napapanood ngayon si Mike sa number one daytime program ng GMA na Ika-6 Na Utos kasama sina Sunshine Dizon, Ryza Cenon at Gabby Concepcion.

Admitted to be challenged by his role, Mike is thankful to all the viewers and netizens who continuously praise him for his portrayal of Angelo Trinidad.

Aniya, “Parang ngayon lang ako ulit gumawa ng ganito kabigat na role. Aaminin ko, hindi siya madali. Mahirap siya. Kasi ‘yung mga nakaraan kong ginawa, sa akin mahirap na ‘yun, pero hindi kasing bigat nito, hindi kasing lalim ng hugot nito.”