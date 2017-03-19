Pangulong Duterte dedma lamang sa impeachment na inihain laban sa kanya

DEDMA lamang si Pangulong Duterte sa inihaing impeachment laban sa kanya.
“But I will not be intimidated and I shall not be stopped by just… What? International Criminal Court? Impeachment? That’s a… If that is my part of my destiny, it is my destiny to go. Ganon lang ‘yan, palad-palad lang,” sabi ni Duterte sa isang press conference bago umalis papuntang Myanmar.
Ito’y matapos namang sampahan siya ng impeachment ni Magdalo partylist Rep. Gary Alejano.
“Maybe God gave me only two years, six months, one year and a half to be president of this country, fine,” ayon pa kay Duterte.
Idinagdag ni Duterte na ginagawa lamang niya ang kanyang ipinangako noong nakaraang eleksiyon.
“Basta let it not be said na hindi ko ibinigay ang ipinangako ko. Follow the law and we’re all right. Drop the shabu and nobody will die tomorrow,” ayon pa kay Duterte.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94