Pangulong Duterte dedma lamang sa impeachment na inihain laban sa kanya

DEDMA lamang si Pangulong Duterte sa inihaing impeachment laban sa kanya.

“But I will not be intimidated and I shall not be stopped by just… What? International Criminal Court? Impeachment? That’s a… If that is my part of my destiny, it is my destiny to go. Ganon lang ‘yan, palad-palad lang,” sabi ni Duterte sa isang press conference bago umalis papuntang Myanmar.

Ito’y matapos namang sampahan siya ng impeachment ni Magdalo partylist Rep. Gary Alejano.

“Maybe God gave me only two years, six months, one year and a half to be president of this country, fine,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Idinagdag ni Duterte na ginagawa lamang niya ang kanyang ipinangako noong nakaraang eleksiyon.

“Basta let it not be said na hindi ko ibinigay ang ipinangako ko. Follow the law and we’re all right. Drop the shabu and nobody will die tomorrow,” ayon pa kay Duterte.