Kris hinding-hindi isusuko ang laban…hanggang sa huling hininga

ORIGINALLY scheduled on the last Sunday of this month ay na-move na sa April 9 ang airing ng travel special ni Kris Aquino sa GMA 7.

Contrary rin to earlier reports, hindi si Kris ang producer nito but by some business-minded person na hindi masasabing istranghero sa showbiz. Add to that ay meron pa itong aviation business na swak sa tema ng show, travel, that is.

Hindi tuloy namin maiwasang itanong that in the light of a newfound producer (na hindi lang bilib sa kakayahan ni Kris kundi naniniwalang her time isn’t over yet) ay nasaan ang APT Entertainment, ang management office ni Kris that’s supposed to engineer her return to TV (pero iba nga ang producer)?

Just what arrangement exists between the lady producer and APT? Ang sabi, Kris’ show—which is testing the waters—will only air for two Sundays. Paano kung maka-jackpot ito, will APT come in and “reclaim” Kris para sila na ang makinabang?

Also, not only is Kris a talent gaya ng kanyang nakasanayan in her recent assignments, she also puts her stakes on them (intrapreneurial ang tawag du’n). So, does it mean that whatever profit is generated from her new TV show ay tatlo silang maghahati?

In that case, support from the advertisers had better be huge enough kapag nagkaparte-partehan na.

Whatever the internal deal is, again, masaya kami para kay Kris. Historically, Araw ng Bataan ang sana’y tuloy na tuloy nang pag-ere ng pilot episode ng kanyang show.

With Kris these modern times, wala sa bokabularyo niyang isuko ang kanyang turf. “Injured” in her professional battle, gusto ring patunayan ni Kris that like a brave yet wounded soldier who sets out to war ay uuwi siyang matagumpay for putting up a good fight.