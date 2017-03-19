Pangulong Duterte itinangging nasa likod ng impeachment vs VP Robredo

ITINANGGI ni Pangulong Duterte na nasa likod siya ng impeachment laban kay Vice President Leni Robredo.

” I never did anything and I will not do anything about it. Magtanong na kayo — sige patanungan ninyo, I never lifted a finger against anybody. Tapos na ako diyan. I’m beyond politics. I am not…” sabi ni Duterte sa isang press conference bago tumulak papuntang Myanmar.

Ito’y matapos namang ihayag ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez na isusulong niya ang impeachment laban kay Robredo.

“I am beyond politics. I do not want to tinker with it. I just want to focus on my job as a — which you have given me,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Idinagdag ni Duterte na tutuparin niya ang kanyang pangako laban sa katiwalina, droga at kriminalidad.

“I will deliver on my promises. Listen to me, even if it could cost me my life, my honor, and the presidency. Kaya kong bitawan lahat ‘yan, mawala sa akin, but I will comply with my promise,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Nagbanta pa si Duterte na magiging brutal pa siya sa kanyang kampanya kontra droga at korupsyon.

“Suppression includes all. Kaya drop the shabu if you want to be alive. You do not want trouble with the government, stop trafficking. Iyan lang ‘yon. I will not be for a moment be out of focus on that. Ano ‘yung ipinangako ko, diyan ako rise and diyan ako babagsak,” sabi pa ni Duterte.