Dagdag na 66 sentimos singil sa kuryente ipinababawi

Ipinababawi ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate sa Energy Regulatory Commission ang provisional authority na ibinigay nito sa Manila Electric Company upang makapaningil ito ng dagdag na 66 sentimos kada kilo Watt hour.

Sinabi ni Zarate na pinayagan ng ERC ang Meralco na maningil ng dagdag na 22 sentimos sa loob ng tatlong buwan, simula ngayong Marso, bago pa man ito magsagawa ng public hearing upang malaman kung basehan ang pagtataas na ito.

“The power rate hike order is not only premature but highly questionable,” ani Zarate. “First, the hearings on the rate hike only started Tuesday and numerous groups came forward to question and oppose it.”

Ayon kay Zarate ang pagtataas ng presyo ng kuryente ngayon ay katulad ng pagtataas na ginawa noong 2013 ng magsara ang Malampaya. Pinahinto ito ng Korte Suprema na hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa inaalis.

Hindi pa rin umano inilalabas ng ERC ang imbestigasyon nito sa 2013 Malampaya shutdown.

“More importantly, a lot of corruption issues now hound the ERC — from anomalous redecoration contracts to midnight deals on power supply agreements,” dagdag pa ng solon. “We must not allow this to happen. We are calling on the people to launch protest actions against the ERC and Meralco to stop this.”