Loyalty check sa Duterte allies hindi na kailangan sa impeachment

Kampante si House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez kaya hindi na umano kailangan pang magsagawa ng loyalty check para masiguro na hindi mai-impeach si Pangulong Duterte.

Ayon kay Alvarez walang matibay na basehan si Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano upang mapababa sa Malacanang si Duterte

“Wala na, hindi na kailangan ng loyalty check diyan [to junk the impeachment],” ani Alvarez. “I doubt it kung makakarating sa plenaryo iyan (impeachment) eh kasi tiningnan ko ang allegations as a lawyer, ang hirap pong patunayan iyan. Hindi ko pa [nababasa in full], pero puro lang hearsay at walang personal knowledge.”

Hindi na umano magbabago ang resulta ng reklamo— na mababasura ito, ayon sa lider ng Kamara. “Recommendation to dismiss the impeachment complaint is definite.”

Ganito rin ang paniwala ni House Deputy Speaker at Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu na nagsabi rin na masasayang lamang ang oras ng Kamara sa pagtalakay nito.

“I respect Rep. Alejano but I don’t think his impeachment complaint will prosper. The recent passage of the death penalty bill, with an overwhelming result, is a litmus test which shows the kind of support that the Lower House gives to President Duterte. While most of those who voted against it even said that they still support the President and his administration,” ani Abu.

Sinabi naman ni Alejano na hindi dapat magpakakampante si Alvarez dahil ang mga miyembro ng mayorya ay sumama base sa kanya-kanyang interes.

“Gusto ko lang i-emphasize ‘yung coalition ng partido sa bansang ito mula noon hindi po ‘yan nakataga sa bato, it is based on the interest of the parties, it is based on convenience,” saad ni Alejano. “The moment that the interest of a party is not served … the coalition could to break up…. Kaya nga po ‘wag silang pakakampante na matibay ang kanilang coalition dahil anytime… magbe-break po ‘yan.”

Inihain ni Alejano ang impeachment complaint laban kay Duterte dahil nais umano niyang dumaan sa legal na proseso.

Si Alejano ay bahagi ng Oakwood mutiny na nagtangkang magpatalsik kay noon ay Pangulong Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.