CBCP naglabas ng pastoral letter vs death penalty, umapela sa mga senador

NAGLABAS ang Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) ng pastoral letter hinggil sa posisyon nito kontra death penalty kung saan umapela sila sa mga senador na wag suportahan ang pagsasabatas muli ng parusang kamatayan.

Binasa ang pastoral letter sa homily para sa misa ngayong araw.

Ipapadala sa bawat senador ang apela kontra parusang kamatayan, ayon sa CBCP.

Ipinadala rin ang kopya ng pastoral letter sa mga miyembro ng media ng opisina ni CBCP president at Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas.

“Even with the best of intentions, capital punishment has never been proven effective as a deterrent to crime. Obviously it is easier to eliminate criminals than to get rid of the root causes of criminality in society. Capital punishment and a flawed legal system are always a lethal mix,” sabi ng pastoral letter.

Idinagdag ng pastoral letter na walang garantiya na walang butas ang legal system sa bansa.

“There is always the great likelihood that those without capital will get the punishment more quickly because it is they who cannot afford a good lawyer and a guarantee of due process. As a law, death penalty directly contradicts the principle of inalienability of the basic human right to life, which is enshrined in most constitutions of countries that signed the universal declaration of human rights,” ayon pa sa CBCP.

Nanawagan din ang CBCP sa mga Katoliko na ipagdasal ang mga mambabatas para sa kanilang pagboto sa panukalang batas.

“The House of Representatives has recently, with undue haste and under intense pressure, approved the bill re-instating the death penalty for drug offenders. There are suggestions that more offenses will be later included among crimes punishable by death,” sabi ng CBCP sa sulat sa mga senador.

Nauna nang ipinasa sa Kamara sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang pagbabalik ng parusang kamatayan sa bansa.