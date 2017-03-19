Duterte tumulak na papuntang Myanmar, Thailand isusunod Bandera

TUMULAK na si Pangulong Duterte papuntang Myanmar para sa kanyang official visit, kung saan didiretso siya sa Thailand pagkatapos ng dalawang araw na pagbisita sa naturang bansa. Sinabi ng Palasyo na magsisilbing caretaker si Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea habang wala ang pangulo. Kabilang naman sa mga kasama sa opisyal na delegasyon ni Duterte sina Acting Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, Nationa Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Isidro Lapeña, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Myanmar Alex Chua. Kasama rin sina Sen. Vicente Sotto III at Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano sa delegasyon ni Duterte. Mula Myanmar didiretso si Duterte sa Thailan para sa isa ring official visit. Ito na ang ika-13 at ika-14 na biyahe ni Duterte sa ibang bansa loob ng siyam na buwan.

