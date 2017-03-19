P73M jackpot ng Grand Lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P73 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 sa bola bukas ng gabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, hindi nakuha ang P68.6 milyong jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto sa bola noong Sabado. Lumabas ang winning number combination na 08-17-23-40-52-06 sa pinakahuling bola. Umabot sa P20.6 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P129,080 ang walong mananaya na nakakuha ng walong numero. Tig-P1,340 naman ang 614 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 15,315 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Grand Lotto ay binobola tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Sabado.

