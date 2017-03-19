Klea Pineda pasadong maging beauty queen By Ervin Santiago Bandera

MARAMI ang humahanga sa Starstruck VI Ultimate Female Survivor na si Klea Pineda dahil sa pagiging charming at fierce nito. Napapanood si Klea bilang si Muyak sa telefantasya ng GMA na Encantadia, at ito ang isa sa mga pinagpapasalamat niyang blessings ngayong taon. Dahil nalalapit na ang kanyang 18th birthday, naghahanda na ang Kapuso actress sa kanyang party na ayon sa kanya ay siya mismo ang nag-ayos. Ayon kay Klea, mas gusto niyang magpasalamat sa lahat ng natanggap niyang blessings kaysa mag-wish pa. Marami naman ang nabibighani kay Klea ngayon dahil sa ganda ng kinalabasan ng kanyang pre-debut shoot. Pwedeng-pwedeng beauty queen ang dalaga dahil sa kanyang class at fierceness na kitang-kita sa kanyang mga litrato! In fairness, malaki ang chance na maging beauty queen si Klea. ‘Yun nga lang, mukhang hindi pa ito ang priority ngayon ng dalaga dahil enjoy na enjoy ito ngayon sa pagiging bahagi ng GMA Telebabad series na Encantadia.

