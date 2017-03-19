Gretchen wala nang balak mag-artista, nakahiga na sa pera

GRETCHEN Barretto is such a selfie addict.
She loves to document her everyday life – from eating to exercising to shopping. Kulang na lang i-video niya pati pagtulog niya.
Living a lifestyle of the rich and famous, mukhang enjoy na enjoy naman si La Greta in showing the public how rich she has become.
Even her circle of friends have changed. Parang wala nang gaanong showbiz sa kanyang circle. At parang wala na rin siyang balak bumalik sa acting dahil balitang-balita na tinanggihan niya ang isang offer na soap opera.
Of late, she’s been posting about her exercise regimen, her mamahaling shoes, her trip to the palengke in Davao, her four-girl date sa isang Tagaytay resto during her birthday where she arrived in a chopper. So, what does she wants to achieve by doing all these selfie acts? what does she wants to achieve by doing all these selfie acts?
To tell her adoring public that all she leads now is a lifestyle that befit a queen.
She’s that’s not all. She wants to tell all and sundry that she is the Undisputed Selfie Queen!!!
