Ikatataas n’yo ba ang panlalait sa akin!? Sige kayo na ang matalino!- Mocha Uson

SEEMS like Mocha Something does not follow the Golden Rule: Do not do unto others what you want others do unto you. Why?

It’s is because she conveniently forgot that she has lambasted a lot of people, most especially anti-government officials. And when she gets the bashing herself, nagkakawag ang kanyang buntot, parang aping-api ang kanyang drama.

When she was invited to be the guest speaker sa Philipppine Army, many tongues wagged. Ano nga naman ang nalalaman niya sa usaping military bilang isang supporter ni Rodrigo Duterte.

Of course, bursting with anger ang Pambansang Epal and lambasted her detractors sa kanyang blog.

“Natatawa ako sa mga nag cocomment about this. Sa tingin niyo sa panglalalait niyo sa akin ikakataas niyo yan? Sige kayo na matalino. Happy na?” wailed Mocha.

“Assuming na matalino si Mocha. Fine, she went to college, got a degree- pero ang tanong, is she acting intelligent? Is she showing any signs of brain activity? Ano bang accomplishment nya bukod sa pag spread ng fake news and to sow disunity?

“Contrary sa paratang ni Mocha na si VP Leni Robredo at Dilawan ang nagpapabagsak sa Pilipinas- sya at ang mga katulad nya na pilit dumedepensa sa mali dahil sa pagka-idol nila kay Duterte ang problema.

“She doesn’t seem to have a problem insulting people and acting like a spoiled brat when she doesn’t get her way, tapos when she gets called out, she feels slighted? Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it,” said one guy.

“ITS’ NOT AN INSULT IF IT’S TRUE. WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO SAY TO THE ARMY? I’M PRETTY SURE YOU YOURSELF WERE SURPRISED WHEN YOU GOT INVITED TO BE A SPEAKER. YES, YOU HAVE A LOT OF FOLLOWERS, YOU HAVE A VOICE, BUT THIS IS THE PHILIPPINE ARMY WE’RE TALKING ABOUT.

“THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH YOU OR YOUR CRUSADE. AS FAR AS I KNOW THE ARMY’S FOCUS IS THE SECURITY OF THE NATION AS A WHOLE, WHETHER YOU ARE A YELLOW OR WHATEVER PARTY YOU SUPPORT, SO SOME PEOPLE DON’T UNDERSTAND WHY YOU WERE CHOSEN. TRY BEING HUMBLE FOR ONCE, AND BE HONEST TO ACCEPT THAT YOU YOURSELF KNOWS YOU’RE NOT QUALIFIED TO SPEAK FOR THE ARMY.

“REAL HUMILITY, NOT HUMBLE BRAG, NOT SELF DEPRECATING BRAG TO GET SYMPATHY, JUST PURE HUMILITY,” mataray na sey ng isa pang guy.