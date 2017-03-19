Ramon Revilla sumailalim sa operasyon; Bong humiling muli ng taimtim na dasal By Jun Nardo Bandera

HUMILING ng dasal si Sen. Bong Revilla, Jr. para sa amang si Ramon Revilla, Sr. na sumailalim kahapon ng isang operasyon. Larawan ng kaligayahan ang naka-detain na senador sa photo na hinahalikan sa noo ang ama. Pinagbigyan ng Sandiganbayan na makabisita si Sen. Bong sa nakaratay na ama. Hindi man siya nakadalo sa 90th birthday celebration nito, maligaya na rin ang senador dahil nakabisita siya kay Mang Ramon sa panahong kailangan siya nito. Nagsilbi rin itong reunion ni Bong sa dalawang anak na nagdaos ng mahalagang okasyon sa buhay. Nagtapos sa kolehiyo ang anak niyang babae at nag-birthday naman ang anak na si Jolo Revilla, Vice Governor ng Cavite City.

