Yen Santos: Ang mommy ko ang nag-push sa akin na mag-artista!

MAKE or break para kay Yen Santos ang first ever movie niyang “Northern Lights: A Journey To Love” na ipalalabas na sa March 29. First movie pa lang ni Yen, bida na agad kasi siya at leading man pa niya si Piolo Pascual.
“Very thankful and honored po talaga ako. ‘Yung trust na binigay nila sa akin napakalaki po and this is a big opportunity po para sa akin,” ani Yen.
Naniniwala si Yen na everything happens for a reason kaya ngayon lang siya nagkaroon ng pelikula. Kahit extra or supporting role sa pelikula ay hindi pinagdaanan ni Yen. Kaya very special sa kanya ang “Northern Lights.”
“Lahat po bago sa akin sa movie na ‘to kaya very memorable dahil lahat first. First movie, first ko na naranasan mag-shoot outside the country. Tapos si Piolo Pascual pa ‘yung una kong nakatambal. Kaya sobrang thankful and grateful ako sa proyektong ‘to,” kinikilig na sabi ni Yen.
Biniro naman namin si Yen na baka may malaking tao behind her career kaya naibigay sa kanya ang “Northern Lights.” Medyo nag-isip si Yen pero tanging nasambit niya ay ang talent management niya
lang ang nagpu-push sa kanyang career.
“Taga-Cabanatuan po ako. Student po ako. Ang mommy ko po ang nag-push sa akin na mag-artista.
Nagustuhan ko na rin po. Sabi niya sa akin, ‘Wala namang mawawala. Subukan mong mag-PBB.’ Tapos ‘yun po, siyempero hindi ko naman po in-expect na makuha ako sa dinami-dami nang nag-audition sa PBB noon.”
