Tumbok Karera Tips, March 18, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (13) Lockdown; TUMBOK – (14) Wolf Of Wallstreet; LONGSHOT – (3) More Or Less

Race 2 : PATOK – (1) Virac Island; TUMBOK – (6) Warrior Flame; LONGSHOT – (5) Jade’s

Treasure

Race 3 : PATOK – (7) Etcetera; TUMBOK – (11) Guanta Na Mera; LONGSHOT – (4) Reigning Jewel

Race 4 : PATOK – (1) Manda; TUMBOK – (4) Greatwall; LONGSHOT – (5) Absolute Winner

Race 5 : PATOK – (11) This Time; TUMBOK – (10) Smart Kid; LONGSHOT – (3) Camorra

Race 6 : PATOK – (4) Bite My Dust; TUMBOK -(1) Premiere Danseur; LONGSHOT – (5) Lord Gee

Race 7 : PATOK – (6) Guapo Face; TUMBOK – (5) Show Me The Money; LONGSHOT – (3) Happy Gee/Whoelse

Race 8 : PATOK – (5) Better Than Ever; TUMBOK – (7) May Hill/South Apo; LONGSHOT – (8) Tisay

Race 9 : PATOK – (5) Tawa Tawa; TUMBOK – (4) Archer Queen; LONGSHOT – (1) Legionaire

Race 10 : PATOK – (3) Surplus Queen; TUMBOK – (8) Irish Toffee; LONGSHOT – (10) Steadfast Of Love

Race 11 : PATOK – (1) Hitting Spree; TUMBOK – (3) St. Suswa; LONGSHOT – (8) Zapima/Burbank

