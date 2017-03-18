Garrie Concepcion di pa naipakikilala si Michael kay Gabby

UNTIL now ay hindi pa pala naipapakilala nang personal ni Garie Concepcion ang boyfriend niyang si Michael Pangilinan kay Gabby Concepcion.

“Wala pa kasi akong napapakilala kay Papa, puro kay Mommy. Parang automatic na kay Mommy na lang muna ipakilala ang mga naging boyfriend ko. Baka it has something to do na I grew up with her.

“Saka, ewan ko iba, eh, kapag daddy. He knows naman about Michael po. Nagte-text naman po ‘yan. ‘How are you? How’s your love life?’ minsan nagtatanong siya, ‘kayo pa ba?’” chika ni Garie sa amin.

Okay naman ang relasyon ni Gabby sa kanyang mother.

“Sinabi ni Papa na they’re very civil. They’re not close friends pero when it comes to me, kunwari magkikita sila sa labas because they do have common friends, hindi naman po sila stranger sa isa’t isa. Saka, si mommy po, until today ay okay naman po sila with my grandma, my lola, mga kapatid ni Papa.

“Hindi ko po madalas makausap si daddy pero nagte-text kami. Minsan out of nowhere ay magpapasama ‘yan sa taping. It’s because of him kaya nakuha ko ‘yung role sa ‘Across The Crescent Moon’. Sinama niya lang ako. Nagpapasama po kasi ‘yan si Papa talaga kapag may shooting or taping.

“Sinama po ako sa shooting tapos after a few days nag-text siya. ‘O, they’re looking for ganitong role. Open ka ba sa ganitong role?’” dagdag pang kuwento ni Garie who is slated to have a concert titled “Ohhh, My Garie”, March 30, 9 p.m. sa Music box, Timog, Q.C.. For ticket inquiries please call/text at 0915-8171413.