Bitoy 21 years na sa GMA: Ito na talaga ang bahay ko! By Jun Nardo Bandera

SUNUD-SUNOD ang Kapuso artists na nagri-renew ng kanilang kontrata sa GMA Network. Nu’ng isang araw ay si Michael V ang muling pumirma ng exclusive contract sa Channel 7. Dinaluhan ito ng ilang executives ng network led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Atty. Felipe L. Gozon. Twenty one years na sa Kapuso station si Bitoy. “Ito na talaga ang bahay ko. Sinubukan kong gumawa ng project sa ibang network pero dito talaga ang puso ko, hindi ko maaalis. Isa pa, masaya ako sa ganda ng relasyon ko with everyone here to the point na parang hindi na boss ‘yung turing ko sa kanila, kungdi parang kamag-anak na,” pahayag ni Michael V. Halos kasabay rin ni Bitoy sa tagal sa ere ang gag show na Bubble Gang. Then ‘yung kanyang Pepito Manaloto ay patuloy pa ring tinatangkilik ng mga manonood. “Actually, kaya kami running pa rin ngayon ay dahil sa viewers. Kaya naman makakaasa sila na may iba pang mga dadagdag at bibisita. Para yun sa kanila e. Sabi ko nga, they inspire us. Sa kanila kami humuhugot ng inspirasyon o idea so masaya ako sa suporta nila sa amin since then,” dugtong ni Bitoy.

After ni Michael V, ang latest Kapuso artist na nag-renew ng kontrata ay si Mike Tan na napapanood naman every afternoon sa seryeng Ika-6 na Utos kasama sina Gabby Concepcion, Ryza Cenon at Sunshine Dizon.

