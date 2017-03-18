Marian, Dingdong pumunta pa ng Japan para paghandaan ang bagong negosyo By Jun Nardo Bandera

HINDI lang pala pamamasyal sa Osaka, Japan ang rason ng pagpunta nina Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera at Baby Zia. Sa isang post ni Yan Yan sa kanyang Instagram account, may hashtag siyang #FlowerArrangementLessonInJapan. Sigurado kami na preparasyon na rin niya ito sa kanyang flower business na Flora Vida. Kinakarir kasi ng GMA Primetime Queen ang negosyo niyang ito dahil mahilig talaga siya sa flowers. Eh, hindi naman kasi biro o ganoon kasimple ang mga bulaklak na oorderin sa kanya. With matching personal touch ‘yon kaya naman hindi pa nailo-launch ang kanyang business ay may mga order nang nakukuha si Marian. All-out naman ang support sa kanya ng kanyang mister na si Dingdong sa pagpasok niya sa business world.

