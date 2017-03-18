‘Mabawi pa kaya ni Kris Aquino ang korona bilang Queen of all Media?’

ETO na naman kami as we take the cudgels for Kris Aquino, eh, sa love namin ang hitad for what she is and for what she is not, ‘no!

As far kasi as the anti-Kris are concerned, hindi raw masasabing ganap na ang kanyang return to TV hosting dahil dalawang episodes lang pala ang inihahanda sa blocktimer niyang late Sunday night show.

Entonces, Sunday special lang na maituturing ‘yon, and the succeeding Sundays are open just as the shores. Remember that it’s Kris who’s taking what seems to be the biggest and most fearless risk in her career ever.

Kung ganu’n, marapat lang that Kris tests the waters. Kung papatok, eh, ‘di tuloy; if it’s the opposite, then she must have a Plan B by now.

All it takes sa puntong ito is for Kris to attract positive vibes despite the skeptics who surround her kundi man mga taong ikatutuwa kung hindi na siya muling makakabalik sa TV.

Huwag kaming ibilang sa pangkat ng mga cynics na ‘yon as we sincerely want Kris to spring back. At alam naming it’s bound to happen. Maaaring hindi na maibabalik ang kanyang glory days that made her the Queen that she was back in ABS-CBN pero naniniwala kaming may naghihintay pa ring lugar para kay Kris.