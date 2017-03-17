Baby nalunod sa balon

Nalunod ang magdadalawang taon pa lamang na sanggol nang aksidente umanong mahulog sa balon sa Tayabas City, Quezon, ayon sa pulisya. Idineklarang patay sa ospital ang sanggol na babae, na 1 taon at 11 buwang gulang, ayon sa ulat ng Quezon provincial police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-3 ng hapon, malapit sa bahay ng pamilya ng sanggol sa Brgy. Silangan Palale. Sinabi sa pulisya ng ama’t ina ng bata na kapwa sila nagtatrabaho nang mapansing nawawala ang bunso. Hinanap nila ito hanggang sa matagpuang lumulutang sa balon, ayon sa pulisya. Isinugod pa sa Tayabas Community Hospital ng kanyang magulang ang sanggol, ngunit idineklarang patay ng doktor. Iginiit ng ama ng bata na walang “foul play” sa pagkamatay ng anak at ito’y aksidente.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.