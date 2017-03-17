Quantcast

Baby nalunod sa balon

By

6:31 pm | Friday, March 17th, 2017

quezon
Nalunod ang magdadalawang taon pa lamang na sanggol nang aksidente umanong mahulog sa balon sa Tayabas City, Quezon, ayon sa pulisya.
Idineklarang patay sa ospital ang sanggol na babae, na 1 taon at 11 buwang gulang, ayon sa ulat ng Quezon provincial police.
Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-3 ng hapon, malapit sa bahay ng pamilya ng sanggol sa Brgy. Silangan Palale.
Sinabi sa pulisya ng ama’t ina ng bata na kapwa sila nagtatrabaho nang mapansing nawawala ang bunso.
Hinanap nila ito hanggang sa matagpuang lumulutang sa balon, ayon sa pulisya.
Isinugod pa sa Tayabas Community Hospital ng kanyang magulang ang sanggol, ngunit idineklarang patay ng doktor.
Iginiit ng ama ng bata na walang “foul play” sa pagkamatay ng anak at ito’y aksidente.

