Palasyo umalma sa panawagan ng EU na pakawalan si de Lima

UMALMA ang Palasyo sa panawagan ng European Parliament na pakawalan ang nakadetine na si Sen. Leila de Lima dahil sa kasong droga na kinakaharap. Sinabi ni Presidential Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo na hindi maaaring manghimasok ang European Parliament sa Pilipinas.

“They can not dictate on the Philippine government on what to do with its constituents facing criminal charges nor can they interfere with the judicial processes of our country. Neither can they demand our government the performance an act. That is foreign interference. They should mind their own business,” sabi ni Panelo. Ito’y matapos namang ikulong sa Camp Crame si de Lima matapos kasuhan ng Department of Justice (DOJ) dahil umano sa pagiging protektor ng droga sa loob ng NBP. Si de Lima ay kilalang numero unong kritiko ni Pangulong Duterte.

