Intel cop patay sa salpukan ng motor By John Roson Bandera

Patay ang isang pulis nang sumalpok ang sinakyan niyang motor sa isa pa, habang nagsasagawa umano ng intelligence operation sa Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon. Nasawi si PO2 Robert Mandar, ng Manolo Fortich Police, habang dinadala sa ospital, ayon sa ulat ng Bukidnon provincial police. Sugatan naman ang driver ng isa pang motor na nakilala bilang si Bobby Nioda. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-3:40 ng umaga Huwebes sa bahagi ng Sayre Highway na sakop ng Brgy. Diclum. Nagsasagawa si Mandar ng “intelligence monitoring” operation habang tinatahak ang direksyon patungong Brgy. Tankulan, nang ang sinakyan niyang Honda XR 150 ay nasalpok ng kasalubong na Suzuki Smash (8254-KV) ni Nioda, ayon sa ulat. Kapwa naka-helmet sina Mandar at Nioda, pero sa lakas ng impact ay kapwa sila nagtamo ng pinsala, pati ang kanilang mga motor. Isinugod si Mandar sa Bukidnon Provincial Hospital Annex ngunit dineklarang patay ng doktor, habang si Nioda ay dinala sa Camp Phillips Hospital.

