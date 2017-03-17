2 dakip sa P400K shabu sa Gensan By John Roson Bandera

Arestado ang dalawang babae nang makuhaan ng mahigit P400,000 halaga ng hinihinalang shabu sa buy-bust operation sa General Santos City kagabi. Nadakip sina Cherry Amor Gubalani, 37, at Ailine Ralla, 28, kapwa residente ng Purok Fernandez, Brgy. Calumpang, sabi ni Supt. Romeo Galgo, tagapagsalita ng Central Mindanao regional police. Isinagawa ng mga elemento ng Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit at iba pang PNP unit ang operasyon sa Purok Veterans, doon din sa Brgy. Calumpang, dakong alas-8. Nakuha kina Gubalani at Ralla ang P500 marked bill, sachet ng hinihinalang shabu na nabili ng pulis na nagpanggap na “buyer,” at 17 pang sachet na may laman ding hinihinalang shabu. Aabot sa 40 gramo ang kabuuang timbang ng hinihinalang shabu at tinatayang nasa P472,000 ang halaga nito, ani Galgo. Nakatakdang sampahan sina Gubalani at Ralla ng kasaong paglabag sa Republic Act 9165 o Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Law.

