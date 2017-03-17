Barko sumadsad, 1 pa nagliyab

Tatlo katao ang naiulat na nasaktan nang sumadsad ang isang barko, at magliyab ang isa pa, sa bahagi ng dagat na sakop ng Batangas, ayon sa Coast Guard. Sumadsad ang M/V Divina Gracia malapit sa Malajibomanoc Island, bayan ng Tingloy, dakong alas-10:30 ng gabi. Naglalayag ang barko, na pag-aari ng Montenegro Shipping Lines Inc., mula Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, patungong Batangas Port nang maganap ang insidente. Pinadala ng Coast Guard ang bago nitong multi-role response vessel na BRP Malabrigo, at naligtas ang 104 pasahero at 20 crew member ng Divina Gracia. Sa 104 pasahero, tatlo ang isinakay sa rubber boat ng Malabrigo para madala sa pampang, ayon sa Coast Guard. Samantala, walang naiulat na nasugatan nang magliyab ang M/V Reina Hosana malapit sa Matoco Point, Batangas City. Naapula ang apoy Biyernes ng umaga, at ligtas ang 88 pasahero at 26 crew, ayon sa Coast Guard. Inaalam pa ang sanhi ng apoy.

