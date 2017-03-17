534 bagong isla dapat ituro sa mga estudyante

Dapat umanong isama na sa mga libro ang 534 bagong isla ng bansa na nadiskubre sa pamamagitan ng modernong teknolohiya.

Bukod sa mga bagong isla, sinabi ni 1-Ang Edukasyon Rep. Salvador Belaro Jr., dapat ituro rin sa mga estudyante ang Benham Rise, at ang mga exclusive economic zone.

“Our National Mapping and Resource Information Agency is doing a great and indispensable job charting all our islands, the Benham Rise, and the limits of our exclusive economic zone and continental shelf. Their output must be included in our textbooks,” ani Belaro.

Noong nakaraang taon sinabi ng NAMRIA ang pagkakadiskubre sa mga bagong isla.

Now the Benham Rise is a hot-button issue but the general public, school teachers, and their students know very little about the Benham Rise and the 7,641 islands of the Philippines,” dagdag ng solon.

Kung hindi umano maihahabol sa imprenta maaari na mamigay na lamang umano ng brochure sa mga estudyante.

“Updating our textbooks need not be a solo effort of the Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education. Private foundations, advocacy groups, and private firms can also help by producing teaching kits and conducting specific training for teachers.”

Maaari rin umanong isama ang protesta ng Pilipinas sa ginagawa ng China na pagtataya ng imprastraktura sa pinagaagawang mga isla.