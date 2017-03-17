Robredo natatakot umano sa recount, sabit sa impeach Du30 move By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Iniugnay ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez si Vice President Leni Robredo sa tangka umano pagtanggal kay Pangulong Duterte sa pamamagitan ng impeachment, na bahagi umano ng destabilization plot. Ayon kay Alvarez inihain ang impeachment complaint matapos na lumabas ang video ni Robredo na umaapela sa United nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs na imbestigahan ang kampanya ng gobyerno laban sa ipinagbabawal na gamot. “Definitely yes. Sino pa ang magbe-benefit diyan?” sagot ni Alvarez ng tanungin kung may kinalaman si Robredo sa impeachment move. Kung maaalis si Duterte, ang papalit sa kanya ay si Robredo ayon sa Konstitusyon. Taliwas naman ang paniwala ni Alvarez kay Duterte na nagsabi sa graduation rites ng Philippine Military Academy na walang kinalaman si Robredo sa panggugulo sa gobyerno. “Yun po ang pananaw ng ating Pangulo, ngayon ang aking pananaw ay iba naman,” a i Alvarez. “Maliwanag na maliwanag po. Nakita naman natin na kahit sa United Nations ay nagpadala pa siya ng tape, na sinasabi niya na yung mga reklamo dito sa Pilipinas daw.” Maaaring ang pagmamadali umano sa paghahain ng reklamo ay konektado rin sa election protest na kinakaharap ni Robredo matapos iprotesta ni dating Sen. Bongbong Marcos ang kanyang panalo. “….Sa tingin ko talagang walang basehan at ito ay nagmamadali lamang dahil malamang natatakot siya na kapag binilang yung resulta noong eleksyon ay talagang hindi aabot dahil alam naman niya na hindi totoong talagang nanalo siya,” ani Alvarez.

