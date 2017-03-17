2 jackpot ng Lotto tinamaan By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Tinamaan ang jackpot prize ng dalawang laro sa lotto na binola Huwebes ng gabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, isang mananaya sa San Fernando, Pampanga ang nanalo ng P50 milyong jackpot prize. Umabot sa P19.8 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola kung saan lumabas ang winning number combination na 38-49-34-02-45-39. Apat naman ang nanalo ng tig-P70,000 matapos makuha ang limang numero. Tig-P2,000 naman ang napanalunan ng 357 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 8,645 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Samantala, sa Cainta, Rizal naman tumaya ang nanalo ng P29.5 milyon sa bola ng Lotto 6/42. Lumabas sa naturang bola ang mga numerong 17-29-23-28-06-21. Nagkakahalaga ng P17.4 milyon ang itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P15,310 ang 57 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P310 naman ang napanalunan ng 2,230 mananaya na nakaapat na numero. Balik taya naman ng 30,222 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.