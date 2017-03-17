Sugar Mercado humingi ng tulong sa SC

Suportado ng Gabriela Women’s Party ang paghingi ng tulong ng dating Eat Bulaga talent na si Sugar Mercado sa Korte Suprema kaugnay ng mga kaso na isinampa umano ng hiniwalayan nitong mister.

Ayon kay Gabriela Rep. Emmi de Jesus ang paghahain ng mga kaso laban kay Mercado ay maituturing na Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation na naglalayong takutin o pigilan ang isang biktima.

Si Mercado ay nahaharap umano sa mga kasong child abuse, libel at physical injuries na isinampa ng kampo ng dating mister nito.

“We stand with Sugar Mercado as she elevates her battle to the high court and as she stands in behalf of thousands of Violence Against Women and Children victims. We ask the SC to draw the line on this case to grant protection to harassed and abused women and to stop the abuse in the form of filing SLAPP cases against VAWC victims,” ani de Jesus.

Naghain si Mercado ng Petition for Certiorari and Prohibition with Urgent Prayer for a Temporary Restraining Order sa SC kahapon upang makakuha umano ng proteksyon laban sa serye ng kasong isinasampa sa kanya.

Nais ni Mercado na makuha ang kustodiya ng kanyang mga anak.

Sinabi ni de Jesus na patuloy na naaabuso ang mga biktima ng Violence Against Women and Children sa pamamagitan ng pagsasampa ng kaso laban sa kanila.

“Imagine the ordeal that every VAWC victim currently suffers as abusers abuse the legal system to harass and silence them. With Sugar’s case, we hope that SC will consider SLAPP as a form of VAWC in itself,” dagdag pa ng lady solon.

