Bong pinayagang dumalaw sa ama

Pinayagan ng Sandiganbayan First Division si dating Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., na madalaw ang kanyang ama na si Ramon Revilla Sr., sa ospital.

Pero hindi pinagbigyan ng korte ang hiling ni Revilla Jr., na anim na oras makasama ang kanyang 90-taong gulang na ama sa Saint Lukes Medical Center-Global City sa Taguig.

Sa halip siya ay pinayagan lamang na umalis ng kanyang kulungan ng alas-6 hanggang 9 ng umaga sa halip na hanggang alas-12 ng tanghali.

Ang dating senador din ang dapat na gumastos sa kanyang paglabas sa Philippine National Police Custodial Center sa Camp Crame.

Sa kanyang mosyon, sinabi ng nakababatang Revilla na sasailalim ang kanyang ama sa gastroscopy at colonoscopy sa Marso 18 matapos umanong magkaroon ng pneumonia at occult gastro-intestinal bleeding.

“Deeply concerned about the medical condition of his father, who has been in and out of the hospital these past few months, Sen. Revilla yet again respectfully implored this Honorable Court’s kind consideration and compassion that he be allowed to visit, and be with his ailing and weak father while he is undergoing the foregoing medical procedure,” saad ng apat na pahinang mosyon.

Si Revilla Jr., ay nahaharap sa kasong plunder kaugnay ng pork barrel fund scam.

“Sen. Revilla fells obliged to come to the aid of his father, who is very close to him, even by his mere presence and cannot disregard a son’s natural urge and desire to visit and be with his ailing and weak father and spend a few moments together to provide former Sen. Revilla Sr. the needed assurance and support.”

Noong Disyembre 16, 28 at 29 ay pinayagan si Revilla Jr., na dalawin ang kanyang ama.