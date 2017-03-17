Travel show ni Kris sa GMA hindi matutuloy sa March 26

HINDI matutuloy sa March 26 ang travel special ni Kris Aquino sa GMA na Trip Ni Kris.
Ito ang ibinalita ng TV host-actress sa kanyang Instagram account. Ayon kay Kris, sa halip na March 26, mapapanood na ang Trip Ni Kris sa April 9, sa GMA 7 pa rin, pagkatapos ng Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho.
Isang photo ang ipinost ni Kris sa kanyang IG na may caption na: “Good morning from cold Guangzhou.
This teaser video was from my March 10 taping w/ sculptor Michael Cacnio & jewelry designer Ann Ong for #TripNiKris airing definitely on Palm Sunday, April 9 on GMA after Kapuso Jessica Soho.”
Kitang-kita sa itsura ni Kris ang excitement sa pagbabalik niya sa telebisyon. Kamakailan, sinabi niyang almost one year din siyang walang TV show kaya umaasa siya na susuportahan ng kanyang followers ang Trip Ni Kris.
Sabi pa niya sa isang IG message, “It took 11 months of not having long road trips, being outdoors in extreme heat, and 16 hour shoot days for me to be so very grateful to be back doing what I love- na miss ko the sense of discovery, learning & sharing in the lives, stories, and experiences of other Filipinos. For now, DEDMA na sa lack of sleep & exhaustion.”
