Sunshine sa kaso ni Cesar sa TPB: Sana malusutan niya!

AYAW nang makisawsaw pa ni Sunshine Cruz sa kontrobersiyang kinasasangkutan ngayon ng kanyang estranged husband na si Cesar Montano bilang chief operating officer of the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB).

Wala naman daw kasi siyang alam sa nasabing isyu kaya unfair naman daw kung magsasalita siya about this. Pero ani Sunshine, sana raw ay maayos din ang kasong ito dahil kahit paano ay tatay pa rin naman daw ng mga anak niya si Buboy.

“Sana malusutan niya ‘yan. Kasi kahit ano namang mangyari, tatay pa rin siya ng mga anak ko,” sey ng aktres sa panayam ng ABS-CBN.

Kamakailan ay naghain ng reklamo ang staff ng TPB laban kay Cesar “due to alleged questionable contracts and nepotism.” Ngunit mariin naman itong pinabulaanan ng aktor.

Sa nasabing panayam, nagkomento rin si Sunshine tungkol sa annulment case nila ng nakahiwalay na asawa kasabay ng pag-amin na kahit paano’y may epekto rin ito sa relasyon nila ni Macky Mathay.

“Lahat naman tayo (naiinip), pero patience lang. It’s been almost four years and I think, we both deserve freedom. May sarili na siyang buhay. Ako naman, I’m starting a new life now, so, I just hope that sooner or later ma-grant na kasi wala na, ‘di ba?” aniya.

“Siyempre, hindi naman natin naiiwasan na may mga tao na conservative or judgmental, but whatever it is, I really don’t care about them. What’s important is wala naman tayong tinapakang tao at sinira,” sey pa ni Sunshine sa tanong kung paano nakakaapekto sa kanila ni Macky ang annulment case.