Ellen game na game makipag-date kay Pietro Boselli: Magpapaturo ako sa kanya ng math!

ILANG followers ni Ellen Adarna ang nagpayo na huwag na siyang makipagkita sa international underwear model na si Pietro Boselli.

Sa naging reaksiyon ni Ellen nang malaman niyang type raw siyang makilala at makita ng hunk model na tinagurian ding “hottest math teacher in the world” na nasa bansa nga ngayon para sa ineedorso niyang clothing at underwear brand, kulang na lang ay siya na ang mag-set ng kanilang date.

As usual, puro pangnenega na naman ang inabot ng sexy star mula sa mga moralistang netizens, tinawag na naman siya ng mga bashers na malandi at uhaw sa lalaki. Pero dedma pa rin si Ellen sa mga bumabatikos sa kanya.

Sa isang interview, halatang kilig na kilig si Ellen kay Pietro at willing daw siyang makipag-date sa hunk model kung yayayain siya nito.

“Tuwang-tuwa naman ako siyempre. Nag-text yung friend ko sabi niya, ‘Uy girl I go mo na yan si Pietro.’ Sabi ko, ‘Bakit?’ ‘Bet ka kasi e.’ O, ‘di ba bigla akong naging interested in Math, and Math is my favorite subject from now on,” kuwento ni Ellen.

Type raw niyang magpaturo ng Math kay Pietro kapag nagkita na sila, “Siguro okay na ako sa addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. And pwede din siguro in calculus. Ha-hahaha!”

Sey pa ni Ellen, feeling niya nakita ni Pietro ang pictorial niya para sa clothing brand kaya siya ang unang natandaan nito, “Siguro ako yung una niya nakita niya kasi ako yung cover ng Cosmo Magazine, and I think nasa loob siya ng cosmo for that particular print ad.”

Nang tanunging kung open na ba siyang makipag-date ngayon, kabilang na nga riyan ang hottest math teacher, “Why not? I’m open naman din to dating and meeting new people so, okay lang.”