Kilig pa more: Bea, Ian makatotohanan ang halikan sa teleserye By Alex Brosas Bandera

ANG daming kinilig nang halikan ni Andeng (Bea Alonzo) si Anton (Ian Veneracion) matapos siyang ihatid nito sa bahay. Talagang kilig na kilig ang televiewers na lalo pang nagpatunay kung bakit most-watched soap ang A Love To Last sa iWantTV. Sobrang kilig sila sa first date ng dalawa kung saan pinag-usapan nila ang magiging tawagan nila sa isa’t isa. Ang daming terms of endearment na isinaguest ni Andeng. Tawang-tawa kami sa eksenang iyon. Kaaliw lang. Hindi pa nakaka-get over ang Viewers sa first date ng couple sa Baguio ay inimbitahan na naman ni Anton si Andeng sa kanilang second date. Nagpa-reserve na ito sa isang yacht yata.

